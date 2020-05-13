East men, women, youths empowered

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Integrated Forestry Landscape Project has released US$32.8 million to empower women, men and youths in Eastern Province.

Minister of Gender Elizabeth Phiri, who confirmed the release of the money by Zambia Integrated Forestry Landscape Project in an interview, said the targeted groups will be empowered in agriculture and land management systems.

Ms Phiri said the project being implemented by Zambia Integrated Forestry Landscape Project, in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, if well embraced, will change the lives of many benefiting communities in Eastern Province.

She said communities should take advantage of the presence of Zambia Forestry Landscape Project to apply for funding for their projects.

Ms Phiri is happy that chiefs in Eastern Province have volunteered to work with Government and