East gets 97th tower

KALONDE NYATI, Mambwe

GOVERNMENT says the installation of telecommunication towers in remote areas will enhance the implementation of various developmental programmes.

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu said effective communication in the operation of the electronic (e) voucher under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), social cash transfer and e-learning can be attained through a well-coordinated telecommunication system.