East GBV-related cases high

SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Chipata

EASTERN Province recorded 1,707 gender-based violence (GBV)-related cases, including defilement of imbeciles between January and December last year.

ZANIS reports that provincial Commissioner of Police Geza Lungu said a total of 1,707 GBV cases were recorded in 2020, with 984 cases committed by women.

Mr Lungu said 324 out of the 1,707 GBV cases were perpetrated by men while 347 and 52 cases were committed by girls and boys respectively.

He said out of all the GBV cases recorded last year, 302 were defilement cases, of whom 299 victims were girls while