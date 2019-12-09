East farmers turn to cashew nut production

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has capacity to process 3,000 tonnes raw cashew nuts per year with turnover of K6.4 billion.

Eastern Province Cashew Growers Association of Zambia (EPCGAZ) chairperson Alison Phiri said currently the export demand for cashew nuts is K54 billion.

Mr Phiri said in an interview on Friday that the global market is growing at an annual rate of 2.5 percent to 4 percent and has a turnover of US$1.4 billion per annum