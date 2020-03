East farmers get organic market

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

ABOUT 4,000 farmers in four districts in Eastern Province are expected to be provided with a market for the cultivation of organic groundnuts.

Organic farming is a production system that sustains the health of soils, ecosystems and people.

The areas are Zumwanda, Mwasempangwe, Chikomeni and Magodi chiefdoms in Lundazi, Kawaka and Mbangombe in Katete, Jumbe and Chikuwe in Mambwe and Mushaba, Mkanda and CLICK TO READ MORE