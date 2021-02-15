East Coast Fever hits Monze

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

A LIVESTOCK disease known as East Coast Fever or denkete has broken out in Monze district, affecting a number of animals.

Monze has a livestock population of around 185,000 animals, possibly at risk of contracting the disease.

Monze senior livestock officer Phias Mungaila said cases of East Coast fever have been recorded in Nabukuyu and Hamanvwa villages in the district.

Mr Mungaila said the number of affected animals is yet to be ascertained.

“We are urging farmers to take measures to protect their livestock,” he said.

He said the disease is tick-borne, hence the need to be diligent with animal dipping, preferably on a