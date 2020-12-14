East cashew nuts body aims high

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Eastern Province Cashew Growers Association of Zambia (EPCGAZ) is targeting engaging 50,000 small-scale farmers to grow cashew nuts by 2022 and feed into the proposed processing plant in Chipata.

The association is scouting for about K600 million to construct a processing plant which will have a capacity of producing 700,000 tonnes of cashew nuts annually.

EPCGAZ coordinator Alison Phiri said in an interview on Friday that the targeted 50,000 farmers are expected to grow one hectare each.

“We are looking for funds to increase our production to feed into the processing plant. We will be producing 700,000 tonnes of cashew nuts annually when the plant will be operating at full capacity.

“This year we are aiming at producing 15,000 tonnes with 15,000 farmers. Next year we plan to produce 20,000 tonnes with 20,000 farmers and CLICK TO READ MORE