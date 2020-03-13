News

Ease does it for Micho

March 13, 2020
1 Min Read
MALAWI’S Nickson Nyasulu (left) leaves nothing to chance when he clears the ball as Zambia’s Collins Sikombe tries to avoid the boot. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

ROBINSON KUNDA, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka
ZAMBIA 1 MALAWI 0
COACH Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic had a major test of his ideas since his appointment as Chipolopolo coach about a month ago as Zambia edged Malawi in a friendly match at Lusaka’s Nkoloma Stadium yesterday.
However, it appears the result mattered less to the Serb as his focus was to see what each of the players he has in camp was capable of doing at international level.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

