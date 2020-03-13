Ease does it for Micho

ROBINSON KUNDA, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 1 MALAWI 0

COACH Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic had a major test of his ideas since his appointment as Chipolopolo coach about a month ago as Zambia edged Malawi in a friendly match at Lusaka’s Nkoloma Stadium yesterday.

However, it appears the result mattered less to the Serb as his focus was to see what each of the players he has in camp was capable of doing at international level.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/