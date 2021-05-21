Early toast for Patriotic Front

PRISCILLA MWILA, BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Lusaka, Solwezi

THERE are some early celebrations for the Patriotic Front (PF), with their main rivals the United Party for National Development (UPND) unable to field candidates in four local government seats in addition to the Nalolo parliamentary seat. The UPND also claimed an early victory in Mazabuka’s Nakambala ward after the PF candidate was unsuccessful. But the PF were the only ones whose candidates managed in Lalafuta, Kashima West and Kalengwa wards in Mufumbwe and Kabanse in Pambashe constituency, Kawambwa. “There were only two parties which were scheduled to file in, and that is the Patriotic Front and UPND, but now the UPND candidates had results which were not certified by the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ),” Mufumbwe district electoral officer Boyd Kaoma said. “Instead, their results were certified by the Commissioner [for] Oaths, who was the district commissioner, and so we advised the candidates to say ‘we need certification from Examinations Council of Zambia’ and told them to go back and get certification from ECZ until the time elapsed and the same situation transpired in all the three wards.”

The UPND candidate for Mufumbwe town council chairperson Kajilo Muzungu also failed to