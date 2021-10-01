Early thoughts on Black Americans

VICTOR KALALANDA, Illinois

IN HIS magnum opus titled “How Europe Underdeveloped Africa”, famed historian Walter Rodney thus wrote: “Absence of data about the size of Africa’s population in the 15th century makes it difficult to carry out any scientific assessment of the results of the population outflow.” Dr Rodney was arguing in reference to slave trade and just how many Africans it had hoisted onto the Americas, the Atlantic islands and Europe. He observed that some scholars tend to downplay the impact slaving had on Africa when they suggest that only about 10 million people had been shipped out of the continent. To him, the actual figure must be millions, much larger and far more disturbing if it has to include Africans who also died under galling circumstances, at the hands of their captors, during the oft-cited four centuries of slavery. Though these arguments are beyond the scope of this article, it is important to read and understand them because they partly explain the ancestry of black people around the world, this case in the United States of America (USA), especially when they are compared to their African counterparts.

As a black African myself, born and bred in Africa, I was interested in what differences – if at all any – would be exhibited by my black colleagues who live in the USA after I arrived in that country for graduate school. Such would most likely be anybody’s first instinct because of that feeling of self-awareness that hits you the moment you meet somebody of similar skin colour on a train or bus in the West. Outside my home country Zambia, I have also stayed in Switzerland, but it is in the USA that blacks intrigued me much more because I meet a lot of them on the streets or at my university in Illinois. When I first encountered them, I was raring to find out: do they identify with me? What do they eat? How is their worldview? Do they have any peculiar differences? I am proud today that I can speak with first-hand confidence about the nature of black people in the USA because not only do I learn and eat with them, but also because my association with them now runs deeper, given my current role as president of the African Students Association (ASA) at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. To begin with, black people have CLICK TO READ MORE