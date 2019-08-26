Early distribution of farm inputs welcome

Dear editor,

THE early distribution of farm inputs by agro-dealers engaged by the Government across the country for the 2019/ 2020 farming season is welcome.

The exercise has commenced and it is moving on smoothly.

The move will ensure a good harvest by the farmers provided there will be no drought. Some agro-dealers, despite being paid by Government during the last farming season, disappointed the farmers.

Most farmers did not receive the farm inputs and the fortunate ones received the commodities in January this year. This was not right because it affected the farming activities.

If the above was not bad enough, some farmers were swindled out of their hard- earned money by some unscrupulous agro-dealers.

The Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) exercise flopped in the last farming season and this should not recur this year.

Agriculture should by now be the mainstay of Zambia’s economy as our country can no longer depend so much on minerals alone, particularly copper.

Therefore, there is need to put in place some measures such as the early distribution of farm inputs to enhance high productivity.

All said and done, the early distribution of farm inputs by Government through the Ministry of Agriculture is commendable and it is a welcome gesture. This has elated farmers across the country.

ELEMIYA PHIRI

Lusaka