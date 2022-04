MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

EARLY childhood development (ECD) actors in the southern African region have resolved to create a regional policy space for children.

This was resolved during a review, reflection and planning meeting dubbed ‘ECDE Road to SADC’ held in Zimbabwe recently.

The meeting was focused on establishing sustainable strategies on how to enable transnational environments for governments and civil society advocacy as well as coming up with the best route towards the adoption of ECD policy frameworks at regional (SADC) level.

The meeting also sought to develop a SADC task force work plan as well as develop a working guide for the ECD SADC transnational team.

Research findings on ECD the world over testify to the fact that the formative years of children are the most developmentally important,

particularly the first 1,000 golden days when the child’s brain plasticity is optimal. As such, serious investment in the early years of a child’s life are encouraged.Stakeholders included government and private sector officials from the six participating countries, Malawi, Zambia, the kingdoms of Eswatini and Lesotho, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Globally, ECD has been accepted through protocols such as Education for All, Millennium Development Goals, and Sustainable Development Goal 4, in

particularly indicator 4.2. The implementation of EOL Programme under the TRANAC grouping started in January 2021 with grants for implementation of the project being disbursed to 3 ECD national education coalitions.

The three TRANAC grant recipients, namely ECDC Malawi, ZINECDA and NECDOL, together with nongrant receiving countries, Eswatini and Mozambique, met in December 2021 to

participate in a four-day virtual review, reflection and planning meeting dubbed ‘Road to SADC’.

The grant receiving ECD coalitions worked hard over the past year to lay the foundations of the project at national levels.