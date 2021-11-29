Sport

Eagles win battle of defence force teams

November 29, 2021
1 Min Read
Buildcon FC vs Zesco United. Picture courtesy of Buildcon FC Facebook page

STEPHEN PHIRI, Independence Stadium, Choma                                                  
EAGLES 2 BUFFALOES 0 
GREEN Eagles yesterday handed leaders Green Buffaloes their first loss of the season, with striker Derrick Bulaya netting a brace that left coach Aggrey Chiyangi declaring that the Zambia National Service-sponsored outfit will continue breaking records.
“It is a big victory, we have broken Buffaloes’ unbeaten record and we will continue breaking records,” Chiyangi said in a post-match interview after the Week 13 encounter watched by a capacity crowd.
Chiyangi saluted his players for pulling in the same direction in the run-up to the match against Buffaloes.

BUILDCON 2 ZESCO 3
Zesco United yesterday ended their two-match winless run after beating Buildcon in a Ndola derby, which saw referee Derrick Kafuli awarding three penalties, reports MULWANDA LUPIYA from Levy Mwanawasa from Ndola.
Before the victory over their townmates, Zesco lost to Green Eagles 2-0 and drew 1-all with Forest Rangers last weekend.
But against Buildcon, Zesco showed their true colours by starting on the front foot and CLICK TO READ MORE

About the author

View All Posts

Web Editor




Facebook Feed

Ad1