Eagles win battle of defence force teams

STEPHEN PHIRI, Independence Stadium, Choma

EAGLES 2 BUFFALOES 0

GREEN Eagles yesterday handed leaders Green Buffaloes their first loss of the season, with striker Derrick Bulaya netting a brace that left coach Aggrey Chiyangi declaring that the Zambia National Service-sponsored outfit will continue breaking records.

“It is a big victory, we have broken Buffaloes’ unbeaten record and we will continue breaking records,” Chiyangi said in a post-match interview after the Week 13 encounter watched by a capacity crowd.

Chiyangi saluted his players for pulling in the same direction in the run-up to the match against Buffaloes.

BUILDCON 2 ZESCO 3

Zesco United yesterday ended their two-match winless run after beating Buildcon in a Ndola derby, which saw referee Derrick Kafuli awarding three penalties, reports MULWANDA LUPIYA from Levy Mwanawasa from Ndola.

Before the victory over their townmates, Zesco lost to Green Eagles 2-0 and drew 1-all with Forest Rangers last weekend.

But against Buildcon, Zesco showed their true colours by starting on the front foot and