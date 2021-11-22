Eagles survive Nkana

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium

Kitwe

NKANA 2 EAGLES 2

NKANA missed a chance to move into the top four after giving up a 2 – 0 lead to draw 2 – all against Green Eagles at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Nkana started the match with intent and could have been ahead just four minutes into the game had Ronald Kampamba been clinical.

Kampamba missed a seater after being set up by Alex Ng’onga’s pass in the fourth minute with the keeper beaten.

Nkana managed to get the lead from the spot, with Ng’onga beating Eagles’ Justin Munyikwa and sent the home fans into celebration.

Referee Matteo Ngulube, from Solwezi, handed Nkana the penalty after Ng’onga was brought down in the box.

Four minutes into the second half, Nkana were awarded another penalty in a similar manner, and this time the penalty-taking duty was CLICK TO READ MORE