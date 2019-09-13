Sport

Eagles suffer defender setback

September 13, 2019
1 Min Read
GREEN Eagles players training at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka yesterday. PICTURE: FAITH KAIRA

BENEDICT TEMBO, ROBINSON KUNDA, MULWANDA LUPIYA
Lusaka, Ndola
GREEN Eagles have suffered another setback ahead of tomorrow’s CAF Champions League first round first leg against Primeiro Agosto slated for National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.
Coach Aggrey Chiyangi said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that hard-tackling defender Warren Kunda, who captained Eagles during the preliminary round against Orlando Pirates, has pulled out due to a knee injury. CLICK TO READ MORE

