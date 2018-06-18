Eagles stun Nkana, Power halt Buffaloes

BENEICT TEMBO, Choma and CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

EAGLES 2 NKANA 1

GREEN Eagles repaid their supporters’ faith with a win over 12 Super Division champions Nkana in a Week 18 match at Independence Stadium in Choma.The fans will not regret their decision to forego a World Cup match between Serbia and Costa Rica in Russia as they witnessed Eagles extend the winning streak to four matches in a role.

Spencer Sautu rounded off Nkana defenders and unleashed a thunderbolt past Nkana goalkeeper Kelvin Malunga on 12 minutes to put Eagles in the lead.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/