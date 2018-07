JIMMY CHIBUYE, Choma

EAGLES 3 DYNAMOS 0

THERE is something happening in Choma, and it looks pretty good at this time of the season.Few at the start of the season would have predicted that Green Eagles would be sitting third on the Super Division table at this stage of the campaign.

But that is where they are. Whichever way you look at it, coach Aggrey Chiyangi has done a remarkable job at Independence Stadium in Choma.