ROBINSON KUNDA, DIANA CHIPEPO
Lusaka
GREEN Eagles captain Caeser Hakaluba is confident they will beat Hassania Agadir in the Confederation Cup play-off return leg on Sunday and progress to the group stage.
Hakaluba said in a post-match interview on Sunday that it was sad that the team allowed Hassania to snatch a vital away goal at the death through skipper Yassine Rami.
Spencer Sautu struck the opener 31 minutes into the match at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka READ MORE
Eagles skipper, coach bubble with confidence
ROBINSON KUNDA, DIANA CHIPEPO