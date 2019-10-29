Eagles skipper, coach bubble with confidence

ROBINSON KUNDA, DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

GREEN Eagles captain Caeser Hakaluba is confident they will beat Hassania Agadir in the Confederation Cup play-off return leg on Sunday and progress to the group stage.

Hakaluba said in a post-match interview on Sunday that it was sad that the team allowed Hassania to snatch a vital away goal at the death through skipper Yassine Rami.

Spencer Sautu struck the opener 31 minutes into the match at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka