DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

PROLINE 1 EAGLES 2

GREEN Eagles yesterday overcame Ugandan side Proline at the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Kagame Cup to set up a quarter-final clash against Kenya’s Gor Mahia.

Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi in an interview from Kigali said they will prepare adequately for the Kenyans.