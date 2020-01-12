Eagles perch top

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

FOREST 0 EAGLES 1

PLAYING early, Green Eagles made sure that they go top of the Super Division from where other teams that played later in the afternoon failed to displace them with NAPSA Stars, who started the day in second position, now dropping to third after managing only a draw against Green Buffaloes in Lusaka.

Nkana, who are now joint-top on 33 points, one ahead of NAPSA, also left it late against Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA) at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe. But Nkana’s inferior goal difference means they are second on the table.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/