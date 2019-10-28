Eagles on knifeedge, Zanaco win

ROBINSON KUNDA, DIANA CHIPEPO, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

EAGLES 1 HASSANIA 1

GREEN Eagles’ ambitions of making a maiden appearance in the Confederation Cup group stage were yesterday left hanging by a thread when they allowed Moroccan side Hassania Agadir to get a vital away goal.

Meanwhile, Zanaco last night thumped Equatorial Guinea side Cano Sports Academy 3-1 in Malabo to put one foot in the group stage of Africa’s second tier competition.

Zanaco skipper Ziyo Tembo led the way scoring on 38 minutes, while Guily Manziba made it 2-0 in the