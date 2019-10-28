Sport

Eagles on knifeedge, Zanaco win

October 28, 2019
1 Min Read
GREEN Eagles midfielder Spencer Sautu (left) tries to beat Hassania Agadir players Ennaam Elbellali (right) and Zouhir Chaouch during a Confederation Cup pre-group stage first leg at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka yesterday. The match ended 1-1. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

ROBINSON KUNDA, DIANA CHIPEPO, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka
EAGLES 1 HASSANIA 1
GREEN Eagles’ ambitions of making a maiden appearance in the Confederation Cup group stage were yesterday left hanging by a thread when they allowed Moroccan side Hassania Agadir to get a vital away goal.
Meanwhile, Zanaco last night thumped Equatorial Guinea side Cano Sports Academy 3-1 in Malabo to put one foot in the group stage of Africa’s second tier competition.
Zanaco skipper Ziyo Tembo led the way scoring on 38 minutes, while Guily Manziba made it 2-0 in the

