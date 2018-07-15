Eagles maintain third place

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WARRIORS 2 EAGLES 2

GREEN Eagles’ aspirations of playing continental football next year were kept alive after they held Kabwe Warriors 2-2 in a Week 24 Super Division match at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe to maintain the third slot on the log.Paul Simpemba gave Warriors the lead before Heretier Nkonko doubled the advantage for the home side.

However, Anos Tembo pulled one back and Tapson Kaseba completed the comeback few minutes to full-time for Eagles to salvage a vital away point and move to 43 points, one above Warriors.