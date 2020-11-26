Eagles looking to go one better

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

HAVING never made the lucrative group stage previously, Green Eagles are determined to improve their continental club record this season.

In 2018, they qualified for the Confederation Cup for the first time after finishing fourth in the Super Division with 71 points, nine behind champions Zesco United.

This was probably Eagles’ most successful run on the local scene, with their qualification to the Confederation Cup coming at the expense of regular campaigners Zanaco.

Of the four Zambian teams in CAF that season, Eagles were the less-fancied, and understandably so. It was their first time in Africa and no one gave them a chance in that they never had marquee names in their ranks.

Despite being a maiden season, Eagles soared in their preliminary round matches of the 2018/2019 season after beating eSwatini’s Young Buffaloes 5-2 on aggregate to progress to the first round.

Edward Mwamba and Jonathan Manongo scored a goal apiece to help Eagles to a 2–0 win in the first leg