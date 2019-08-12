Eagles hero exposes Orlando Pirates vulnerability

ALEX NJOVU and ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

MIDFIELDER Spencer Sautu says Orlando Pirates’ pressing match in the CAF Champions League preliminary round return fixture will make them vulnerable in defence and Green Eagles will capitalise on that aspect to eliminate them from the prestigious competition.

Sautu scored the solitary goal on Saturday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka to give Eagles advantage.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/