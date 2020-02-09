Eagles fly top

ALEX NJOVU and CHISHIMBA BWALYA, National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka

GREEN Eagles reclaimed the Super Division top position after edging fellow military side Green Buffaloes as Nkana surrendered leadership after giving away a 1-0 lead to settle for a draw against Lusaka Dynamos in the Week 24 matches.

BUFFALOES 0 EAGLES 1

Green Eagles returned to the top of the Super Division log for the second time this season with 40 points after completing a double over Buffaloes in a lunch-time kick-off.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/