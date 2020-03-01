Eagles fly to top

ROBINSON KUNDA and DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

EAGLES 2 WANDERERS 1

GREEN Eagles reclaimed the top spot on the Super Division log after edging Mighty Mufulira Wanderers in a Week 25 match at Independence Stadium in Choma yesterday.

Bottom-placed Wanderers made a false start when Angle Lubamba put them ahead as early as the 16th minute but Eagles levelled in the 54th minute when Mwikisa scored on his debut.

Ronald Chibwe scored the winning goal for Eagles to ensure the Aggrey Chiyangi side took over leadership of the Super Division with 44 points, one above Forest Rangers; however, the Ndola side could reclaim the top spot if they beat Lumwana Radiants at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium today