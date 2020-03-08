Eagles fail to fly top

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

EAGLES 1 NAPSA 2

GREEN Eagles were gifted the chance to go top with leaders Forest Rangers only in action today, but instead ended the day in third place after losing to NAPSA Stars, who now occupy second position.

Playing at home in Choma, Eagles had the perfect opportunity to take leadership of the Super Division even if it was only for 24 hours. But the loss meant they remain on 44 points, two behind Forest while NAPSA are now on 45.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/