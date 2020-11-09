Eagles fail to fly high

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

BUFFALOES 1 EAGLES 1

GREEN Eagles missed a chance to go on top of the Super Division log when they were held to a 1-all draw by fellow military side Green Buffaloes in an early kick-off at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka yesterday.

The draw instead pushed them to second place on seven points at par with Forest Rangers, but the Ndola side has a better goal difference.

Despite the standings on the table, there was little to separate Green Buffaloes and Green Eagles on the pitch.

Sitting in the 13th place, Buffaloes were chasing their first win of the season having been held twice by Indeni and Red Arrows.

Buffaloes were chasing their first goal of the season against a side that had not conceded any and they were fortunate as Youremember Banda was brought down 10 minutes after the restart, giving chance for the home team to CLICK TO READ MORE