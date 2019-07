ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s representatives in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Zesco United and Green Eagles have been handed tough draws in the 2019/2010 Champions League preliminary round.

According to the draws obtained by the Sports Mail from Cairo yesterday, Zesco will face Green Mambas from eSwatini while Eagles have been paired against South African giants Orlando Pirates.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/