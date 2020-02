MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WITH leaders Forest Rangers not in action until tomorrow, Green Eagles have a chance to reclaim leadership of the Super Division, which has been changing hands from the time champions Zesco United surrendered top spot.

But despite only having five matches on display today, changes are expected in the top four and mid-table with third-placed Nkana and Zesco not in action.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/