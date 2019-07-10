Eagles edge Kansanshi

ROBINSON KUNDA, Khosa Stadium, Kafue

YOUNG EAGLES (1) KANSANSHI (0)

SUBSTITUTE Kingsley Fichite yesterday earned the hero status finding the net in the dying minutes to give Young Green Eagles advantage going into the return fixture of the Super Division play-off against Kansanshi Dynamos.

"I am very happy that at least we scored. It was a tough match because we have never seen how Kansanshi play, so we had a challenge," Eagles coach Kelvin Mwaanga said.