ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

EAGLES 2 MANIEMA 0

ZAMBIA’ envoys Green Eagles finished third at the Council of East and Central African Football Association (CECAFA) Kagame Cup after thrashing Democratic Republic of Congo side AC Maniema in Kigali yesterday.

Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi said the tournament has helped his team to prepare for this year’s CAF Champions League, which starts next month.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/