Eagles confirm signing of goalie Chibwe

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, BENEDICT TEMBO

Lusaka

GOALKEEPER Allan Chibwe has become the latest player to leave Super Division champions Nkana with Green Eagles officially confirming his signing ahead of the new season.

Since the enforced break in March, Nkana have seen the departure of midfielders Chisamba Lungu and Kelvin Kampamba, defenders Ramadan Hassan, Musa Mohammed and Billy Mutale and goalkeeper Alain Ngeleka.

Coach Aggrey Chiyangi said in an interview that Chibwe, who has been training with the team for some time now, has been given a one-year contract.

While praising Chibwe as a good goalkeeper, Chiyangi said like any other new player at the club, the goalkeeper will have to