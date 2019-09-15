EAGLES CLIPPED, ZESCO SURVIVE

ROBINSON KUNDA, ALEX NJOVU

National Heroes Stadium, Lusaka

EAGLES 1 AGOSTO 2

GREEN Eagles’ hopes of qualifying to the CAF Champions League group stage were yesterday left hanging in a balance after suffering a home defeat to Angolan side Primeiro Agosto while Zesco United midfielder Thabani Kamusoko struck at the death to deny his former employers Young Africans victory.

"It will be tough for us but like I said this is football anything is possible. All we have to do is work hard and