Eagles can claw back

Soccer Review with STEPHEN PHIRI

ONE win, a draw and a defeat summarise Zambia’s performance in the Africa inter-club competitions last weekend.

CAF Champions League envoys Zesco United and Green Eagles drew 1-1 and lost 2-1 to Tanzanian side Young Africans and Primeiro Agosto of Angola, respectively, in the first round first leg matches while Zanaco beat Mauritian side Bolton City 2-1 in the Confederation Cup first round first leg.

I am confident Zesco and Zanaco, using their experience of campaigning on the continent, will both prevail when their opponents come calling this month-end.

For Eagles, inexperience cost them the match at their adopted home – National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/