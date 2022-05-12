Eagles boss keeps fingers crossed

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

WITH the number of slots in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) interclub competitions likely to reduce, Green Eagles chairman Maybin Mundengo says it will be a drawback for the Zambia National Service-sponsored side to miss out on continental football next season. Eagles and Nkana, who finished third and fourth respectively on the MTN Super League log, have a chance to play in the CAF Confederation Cup, but with the country on the verge of seeing its slots reduced from four to two, that opportunity hangs on a thread. Should Zambia lose out, only Super League winners Red Arrows and runners-up Zesco United will feature in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively. Speaking in an interview in Choma recently, Colonel Mundengo said there has been no official communication from the Football Association of Zambia over the matter. "I think I'm getting it from you," he told journalists who queried him over Eagles' participation in CAF competitions. "I don't know what the official position is, but, of course, that was one of our targets. If we don't get into continental, it's a drawback on ourselves. But we only hope that we receive official communication [that] the teams will be four, but like you have said, yeah, I will be disappointed if we do not manage." Last season, Zesco United, Red Arrows, Zanaco and Kabwe Warriors qualified for CAF competition, but only the Bankers made it to