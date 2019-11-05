Sport

Eagles adventure over

November 5, 2019
1 Min Read
GREEN Eagles midfielder Spencer Sautu (left) tries to beat Hassania Agadir players Ennaam Elbellali (right) and Zouhir Chaouch during a Confederation Cup pre-group stage first leg at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka yesterday. The match ended 1-1. PICTURE: MACKSON WASAMUNU

BENEDICT TEMBO, Agadir, Morocco
HUSA 2 EAGLES 1 (3-2)
The lead that they sought in the return leg was achieved on 56 minutes.
Yet when the referee blew the final whistle, Green Eagles had not only surrendered their 1-0 and 2-1 aggregate lead, but their adventure in continental football had ended at the hands of Hassana Union Sport Agadir (HUSA).
Eagles had failed to defend their lead in this second leg match of the Confederation Cup play-off at Grand Agadir Stadium CLICK TO READ MORE

