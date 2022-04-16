Eagle back on KK grave

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

WITH 10 days remaining before Zambia has the first public holiday declared in honour of founding President Kenneth Kaunda, Government has replaced the eagle which was stolen from the late statesman’s tombstone last month. The artificial bronze eagle went missing on March 25 this year, few weeks after former President Rupiah Banda was buried at the same site, called Embassy Park. After Zambia Daily Mail broke the news of the missing eagle last Sunday, Government said works to replace the stolen insignia had started. Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga also said the matter was reported to the police. Mr Muhanga said Government was considering having State security at the presidential burial site, which is next to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security and about a kilometre away from CLICK TO READ MORE