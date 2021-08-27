Eagle 1 set for Nkwazi

MWAPE MWENYA, DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has not refused to shift from his private residence in New Kasama to State House but he will do so after all formalities are finalised. And UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda says his statement that President Hichilema has the right to stay in a place he believes is safe is a party position and not that of State House. UPND Alliance partner Kelvin Fube told a media briefing yesterday that there are standard government procedures which are followed when relocating the new President to State House from a private residence. Mr Bwalya said President Hichilema’s private residence is not gazetted for him to live there and perform State functions. He said issues of security for the head of State are paramount, hence the need for him to occupy Nkwazi House. “The President is not resisting moving but he is waiting for government procedures just like previous presidents have done in the past,” Mr Bwalya said. He said Mr Hichilema will move to Nkwazi House after the appointment of the Minister of Works and Supply, who will provide policy direction and budgetary allocation to facilitate possible alterations to the official residence. Mr Bwalya said the President wants to CLICK TO READ MORE