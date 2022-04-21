€12 million to build substation in South

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Livingstone

ZESCO Limited will spend €12 million (about K226.3 million) to build and rehabilitate substations for stable and secure supply of electricity in Southern Province.

The projects, whose building and refurbishing are in the initial stages, are in Mazabuka and Livingstone, and are expected to be finished in 2024.

Zesco South-West regional manager Given Moonde said yesterday during a customer engagement meeting that the power utility is building a new power substation in Livingstone, which will cost €7 million, while upgrading another one in the same district will cost €2.2 million.

The other infrastructure undergoing upgrade at a cost of €2.8 million is in Mazabuka.

He said Zesco is undertaking sustainable electricity projects aimed at increasing access to power in low-income households and