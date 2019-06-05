E-voucher still has teething issues

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

THE agriculture sector is the fourth largest contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at about 8.7 percent with the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) recognising that it is critical in getting the country to achieve diversification, economic growth and poverty reduction.

The 7NDP recognises the importance of the rural areas in the development of agriculture and diversification of the economy.

“Family agriculture is the backbone of the rural economy and thus holds great potential for modernisation due to its predominance,” the SNDP reads.

“The rural population is still growing, therefore labour supply in agriculture is plentiful and its absorption will be crucial to rural development: the absolute numbers of workers in agriculture will grow, putting increasing pressure on natural resources or on urban labour markets. The agriculture sector will also retain its central role in rural livelihoods and employment over the next decades.”

In growing the sector, the 7NDP says it will pay attention to agricultural development, considering two major leverage effects. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/