E-learning: Opportunities, constraints

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

AMIDST the COVID-19 pandemic, e-learning is becoming the new normal way of education, enabling learners to get tutorials and write tests online.

COVID-19, a global pandemic, which was first recorded in Zambia on March 18, 2020, has disrupted academic activities, except for exam classes and final year students, who have returned back to their institutes.

Schoolchildren have been home since March 20, 2020 when Government closed all learning institutions as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus. On June 1, measures were relaxed to allow pupils in examination classes and final year students at tertiary level to return to school.

Other learners are using e-learning platforms that have been created by the Ministry of General Education and private schools to bridge the education gap that has been created by cessation of conventional learning.

On April 21, 2020, Zamtel, a telecommunication company, in partnership with the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) and the Ministry of General Education, launched an interactive national e-Learning Portal and Smart Revision platform to ensure continued learning for pupils within their homes.

The e-learning portal provides learners and educators with a complete package of teaching aids and supplementary reading materials.

Among the educational resources available on the platform are e-books, links for specialised services and a virtual library.

Before that, on April 13, 2020, Government also launched an education channel on ZNBC TV4 which is currently showing on TopStar, DStv and GOtv.

Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba said in the absence of conventional classrooms and teachers, parents should not relent but take up the role of teachers in homes.

Dr Kalumba emphasised that the closure of schools due to COVID-19 should not CLICK TO READ MORE