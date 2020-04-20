E-learning: New education system

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

SINCE Zambia recorded its first two cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 exactly a month ago, a lot of disruptions have happened in almost all spheres of society.

One of the first steps that Government took to stop the spread of COVID-19 was to close all learning institutions on March 22.

Zambia is not the only country that took this drastic measure.

According to the latest figures released by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, some 1.3 billion learners around the world were not able to attend school or university as of March 23, as a result of COVID-19.

While school closures present a logical solution to enforcing social distancing within communities and stopping the spread of the respiratory disease among humans, a prolonged closure is bound to have a negative impact on students.

This is because they have fewer opportunities for learning at home.

However, schools that are tech savvy have introduced e-learning to help students catch up on