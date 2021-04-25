Dynamos win first trophy under Soko’s watch

ALEX NJOVU, Woodlands Stadium

Lusaka

ZESCO 0 (1) DYNAMOS 0 (3)

LUSAKA Dynamos, with businessman Bokani Soko bankrolling the team, have never hidden their desire to join the big league.

If anything, if a project similar to the European Super League was proposed in these parts, you get the feeling Soko and his right-hand man, Hanif Adams, would jump at it.

But even as they embarked on building Dynamos, they must have known that success would not be achieved overnight although the manner they have assembled the team suggests they did not want the wait for trophies to take long.

Fortunately for them, they have been able to identify a coach who is equally hungry for success.

“If you need the trophies, you know who to look for,” Wedson Nyirenda said last weekend after Dynamos booked a place in the final.

He repeated the tune yesterday.

“I think it is a confirmation of who I am, I have always said it, if you are looking for titles, you know where to go,” Nyirenda, who pocked K25,000 yesterday after emerging as the coach-of-the-tournament, said again.

"It would be unfair for me to be at Lusaka Dynamos and come out without something. I'm not superhuman but it is how you