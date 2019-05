ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

DYNAMOS 1 ZESCO 0

FIVE teams are in the race to win the Super Division Stream A and qualify for the Africa inter-club competitions after Lusaka Dynamos yesterday beat champions Zesco United in a Week 17 encounter at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Leaders Kabwe Warriors have 31 points, one better than Zesco, Zanaco, Red Arrows and Dynamos.