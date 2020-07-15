Dynamos hire ex-Chipolopolo coach

DIANA CHIPEPO, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

IT seems the financial constraints that have led to them owing several foreign players and subsequently invited sanctions from world soccer governing body FIFA have done little to temper down the ambitions of Lusaka Dynamos.

The Super Division side have once again demonstrated that they intend to compete for top honours by landing another big name, this time a coach.

Despite Ian Bakala having proved that he is quite capable of fulfilling the ambitions of the club’s benefactors, the hierarchy there have decided to engage former national team coach Wedson Nyirenda as head coach for the remaining nine games of this season.

Nyirenda's brief is simple – to break in the top four, which will qualify the team for