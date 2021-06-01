Dynamos continue being ‘Elite’

CHEWE KALIWILE, Lusaka

LUSAKA Dynamos Ladies have maintained their impressive run beating struggling National Assembly 2-1 in a Week 12 FAZ Women’s National League match at Woodlands Stadium on Sunday.Dynamos, who have now won six, drawn three and lost one from their 11 outings so far, picked up their second win in a row after thrashing Mufulira Wanderers Women 4-1 last week.Against Assembly, Elizabeth Mupeso opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the match with a low shot to put the hosts in front.Grace Tembo added to Assembly’s woes nine minutes later with a wonder strike from outside the box for Dynamos to

double the lead.Dorothy Lungu scored a penalty for Assembly to reduce the deficit but the goal turned out to be a face-saver and the referee ended the game.The win moves the Elite Ladies to third position with 21 points after playing 11 games.Their next fixture will be against 'High Flying' Nkwazi Queens in a must-watch Lusaka derby while the female Parliamentarians will visit ZISD Queens.BUSA, who recorded their second home victory of the season,handed YASA their first defeat in the league.Tisilile Lungu, who was the