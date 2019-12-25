Dynamos clip Eagles

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

DYNAMOS 1 EAGLES 0

LUSAKA Dynamos denied Green Eagles an opportunity to sneak into third position on the MTN/FAZ Super Division log after they beat the Choma-based side in a rescheduled Week 10 fixture yesterday at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Cameroonian striker Baba Basile struck on 25 minutes to help his side record their fourth win of the season in 14 games. The win takes Dynamos to 11th place with 16 points, nine adrift of fourth-placed Arrows