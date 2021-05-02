Dynamos brought down to earth

ALEX NJOVU

Sunset Stadium

Lusaka

ARROWS 3 DYNAMOS 1

AFTER lifting the ABSA Cup last week, Lusaka Dynamos shifted their focus to the domestic league with hopes of securing a continental slot.

But Red Arrows reminded them of the difficult task that lies ahead yesterday with midfielder Francis Simwanza scoring a brace as Wedson Nyirenda’s charges went down in an early kick-off at Sunset Stadium.

The win was a huge relief for Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe after two consecutive losses to Nkwazi and league leaders Zesco United.

"This is an important win," Mbewe said. "We applied ourselves well. It was not an easy game."