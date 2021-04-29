Dynamos break through Prison

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

DYNAMOS 3 LEOPARDS 0

IN case you missed, after winning the ABSA Cup, Lusaka Dynamos coach Wedson Nyirenda said the next target is the Super League title or at least a second-place finish.

Prison Leopards must have missed it. Nyirenda did not say that out of excitement.

Yesterday, striker Emmanuel Chabula scored a brace as Dynamos overcame Prison at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The win pushes Dynamos fourth on the log with 37 points, three behind Zanaco.

Nyirenda commended his players for their stunning performance.

“We are now on the right path and step in the right direction,” he said in a post-match interview.

Nyirenda singled out Chabula for praise.

“I am happy that he is back,” he said. “He lost his grip and was not scoring for some time, but you CLICK TO READ MORE